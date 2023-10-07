‘Didn’t want haram relationship…’: Hira, Arsalan Khan speak up on early marriage

Showbiz starlet Hira Khan and her husband, actor-model Arslan Khan revealed the reason to get married at such a young age and career stage.

In a recent outing on a private channel, celebrity couple, Hira and Arslan Khan shared what made them decide to get married this early, when they had just entered the entertainment industry, and how it was accepted by people around them.

Hira said, “A lot of people told us ‘Brands won’t pick you and your image would change because you would be a married couple, you would be out of that millennial category’ but that never bothered us.”

She continued, “We were doing this with the intention that we don’t want a haram relationship, even engagement for a long time. We just want to be religiously right, nothing bad will happen if our intentions are pure. If you’re planning to do something as blissful as Nikkah, then there is no way it will prevent rizq from coming your way. It’s not true that you will face hurdles in your work life.”

Her husband also chimed in with a piece of advice, “If you’re going to get married later in life, then isn’t it better that you do it now? If you’re thinking no, I’ll do it later in life, that means your intentions are not right. Because you’re thinking if you find someone new you’ll ditch the woman and marry them.”

“I only wanted to create a stable life, I wanted to focus on my career, and I need to have someone back home whom I could talk with without worrying about whether this relationship is good, is it breaking?” he explained.

‘Woh Pagal Si’ actor even believed that they married ‘quite late’ and should’ve married even earlier.

For the unversed, Hira Khan and her beau Arslan Khan tied the knot in a glitzy ceremony earlier this year, following a dreamy proposal for her man by the ‘Mere Humsafar’ actor.

