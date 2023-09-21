Halal boyfriend: Hira Khan dumps photos with husband

Showbiz starlet Hira Khan dumped a bunch of throwback pictures with her now-halal boyfriend aka husband Arslan Khan.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Hira Khan posted a series of photos with her husband, from their dating days when they were not officially a couple. “Halal boyfriend (now) dump over the years,” she wrote in the caption of the seven-picture gallery.

Further, with a cute little prayer for her followers, she added, “May all your close friends dumps become your legal ones.”

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral post with likes and compliments for the good-looking couple in the comments section.

For the unversed, Hira Khan and beau Arslan Khan tied the knot in a glitzy ceremony earlier this year, following a dreamy proposal for her man by the former.

On one of their very first interviews as a couple, the two revealed that they had first met with a mutual friend during the power breakdown in Karachi. “I’d known him – from Instagram – and then we met for the first time and there were sparks definitely, at least from my side,” Hira shared.

The couple mentioned that they turned into really close friends but had never thought about marriage until pointed out by Arslan’s mother after she had met his now wife.

