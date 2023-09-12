Hira Khan’s selfie dump is LIT: See pics

Showbiz starlet Hira Khan looked stunning in the latest set of mirror selfies going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Tuesday, Hira Khan treated her thousands of followers with some beautiful pictures flaunting a variety of chic looks in mirror selfies.

“Sheesha ho ya dil ho (Whether it is mirror or heart),” she wrote in the caption of the four-photo dump.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

It should be mentioned here that Hira Khan is one of the top newcomers in the showbiz industry, who has carved a niche for herself with a variety of roles within a limited span. Apart from having a huge fanbase in the real world, the young starlet also boasts millions of followers on her social media handles, where she frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional endeavours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hira Khan was last seen in the superhit serial ‘Woh Pagal Si’ as the main protagonist, Sara. She also received love and acclaim for her portrayal of Roomi in the mega-buster play ‘Mere Humsafar’.

