Kinza Hashmi turns heads in Dubai: Watch reel

A-list TV actor Kinza Hashmi turned heads with her chic style during the UAE trip in the new reel.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday morning, Kinza Hashmi treated her millions of followers with a new montage reel, featuring a variety of her chic OOTDs from the latest trip to the Gulf.

“I’m that girl 👑” read the caption on her video, with Australian popstar Sia’s 2016 hit ‘Unstoppable’ in the background, which was watched by more than 250,000 users within hours.

On Sunday, she also shared a bunch of clicks from the same trip on the feed. The seven-picture gallery, captioned simply with a radio emoji, captured Hashmi in an all-black quirky look, probably for a night out.

The stunning visuals were showered with love from her thousands of fans on the gram, who liked the posts and dropped compliments for the celebrity in the comments sections.

Apart from being a social media darling with over 8.4 million followers on her fun yet glam-filled Instagram handle, Kinza Hashmi also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Hook’, ‘Azmaish’ and ‘Gul o Gulzar’.

On the work front, she was last seen as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook’, alongside Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

