Kiran Haq aces her glam game in new reel – Watch

TV actor Kiran Haq vibes to AP Dhillon’s latest hit ‘With You’ as she got ready with her glam game in the viral reel.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday afternoon, Kiran Haq treated her thousands of followers with a new style reel, captured as she perfected her ‘glam game’ in front of a mirror.

In the now-viral reel video, with Indian Punjabi singer, AP Dhillon’s lovestruck track ‘With You’ in the background, the fashionista is seen in an all-black outfit with gold accessories, and her hair slicked back in a bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Haq (@kiranhaqofficial)

The video was watched by thousands of users of the social site within hours and received love from her fans in the form of likes and comments.

It is worth mentioning here that the ‘Insane’ hitmaker dedicated his latest single to his ladylove, actor Banita Sandhu (of ‘October’ fame), last month. The music video for ‘With You’, featuring the romantic moments of the couple from their recent getaway, made Dhillon ‘perfect boyfriend’ goals for the millions out there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Haq was last seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Meray Hi Rehna’, alongside Syed Jibran, Shahroz Sabzwari and Areej Mohyudin.

