Kiran Haq reveals secret of success in latest post

Actress and model Kiran Haq, who won hearts with her performance in the ARY Digital serial ‘Meray Hi Rehna‘, shared career advice in a viral post.

Kiran Haq said a person can be successful in their career only if they love their work.

Her viral video has thousands of likes. Instagrammers praised her looks and post with heartwarming comments.

A user called her a “superb actress” whereas another agreed with her statement. A third defined her as a “beauty queen” whereas several of them called her “cute” and “lovely”.

Kiran Haq is active on social media. She uses the platform for sharing pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings with 621,000 followers.

Earlier, the actress shared jaw-dropping pictures of her in a stylish orange kurta. Moreover, she uploaded a collage of her photoshoot on her account.

The actress is essayed Ruhi in the ARY Digital serial ‘Meray Hi Rehna‘. Her character is that of Asad’s (Shahroz Sabzwari) and Beena’s (Areej Mohyudin) sister.

The cast also features Arooba Mirza, Babar Ali, Faizan Sheikh, Subhan Awan, Nida Mumtaz, Parveen Akbar and Amna Aslam.

‘Meray Hi Rehna‘, written by Mamoona Aziz and directed by Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi, airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on ARY Digital.