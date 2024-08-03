Hira Khan, husband Arslan dance on viral song – Watch

Celebrity couple Hira and Arslan Khan hopped onto yet another viral dance trend, shaking a leg on Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri’s ‘ Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ remake, from ‘Bad Newz’.

The young actors and equally amazing dancers, Hira Khan and Arslan Khan made sure to treat their fans with a new dance video after a long time, and what better than to hop on to a social media trend and flaunt their chemistry on a Bollywood number.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Woh Pagal Si’ star posted a selfie video of herself and her husband, dressed up in their festive best looks, dancing to the tunes of Bollywood’s latest remake of the classic, ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’, from the recently-released ‘Bad Newz’, starring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri.

“Mehboob passed the vibe check>>” read the text overlay on her dance reel, which garnered more than a million views on her official Instagram handle and was widely shared on several entertainment pages. Social users showered their love for the celebrity in the form of likes and praised their chemistry in the comments sections.

