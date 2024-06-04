‘If I had not married…’: Hira Khan reveals reason for early marriage to Arslan Khan

Showbiz starlet Hira Khan revealed the reason for her early marriage to her now-husband, actor Arslan Khan and shared why she thought he was an ideal match.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with a local media outlet, actor Hira Khan spoke candidly about her husband and marital life. When asked what made her believe that Arslan is the one she want to spend the rest of her life with, she said, “Because he healed me in ways he didn’t know.”

Further hinting at her dreamy flashmob proposal for her now-husband, the ‘Woh Pagal Si’ star added, “I wanted to make that moment special for him because he had already done so much for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

“There is no man in our relationship, we are equal partners. Of course, the respect and responsibilities of a woman are in place but we see each other as two equals,” she explained.

Upon being asked about early marriage with the ‘Khudsar’ actor, Khan shared that it felt the right time for her. “I feel if I had not tied the knot with him at that time, perhaps I would have never married anyone,” she told the publication.

For the unversed, Hira Khan and beau Arslan Khan tied the knot in a glitzy ceremony last year, following a dreamy proposal for her man by the former.

In one of their joint interviews, the couple revealed that they had first met with a mutual friend during the power breakdown in Karachi. “I’d known him – from Instagram – and then we met for the first time and there were sparks definitely, at least from my side,” Hira shared.

The actors mentioned that they turned into really close friends but had never thought about marriage until Arslan’s mother pointed this out after she had met his now wife.

Hira Khan expresses ‘guilt of normal life’ amid Gaza genocide