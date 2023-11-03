Hira Khan expresses ‘guilt of normal life’ amid Gaza genocide

Showbiz starlet Hira Khan spoke about the guilt and helplessness of living a normal life amid the humanitarian crisis and genocide in Gaza by Israel.

Actor Hira Khan, who has been constantly doing her part in raising the voices against Israel’s attacks and bombings in Gaza, hoped in her new Instagram post for the crisis to end and the world to go back to normal.

With a two-selfie gallery of herself, to counter the algorithm, Khan asked, “Will this world ever come back to peace? Not that it was peaceful before but will there be light?”

‘Woh Pagal Si’ star added, “Its 20+ days since this madness has been going on, instead of things getting better, they’re getting worse. There are bombs and blood everywhere. The guilt of having a normal life and the helplessness of doing nothing.”

Moreover, in response to a comment on her post, Khan also acknowledged the luxury that we have to ‘pause and move on with our lives’ which the affected people of Palestine don’t and hoped for the war to end soon.

Speaking to her followers on Instagram stories, Khan also mentioned that she was also amongst those who were shadow-banned on the social site, for constantly raising their voice on the ongoing war.

Meanwhile, Gaza health authorities said on Friday that at least 9,061 people have been killed in the strip since Israel launched attacks on the enclave of 2.3 million people.

Israel said it had surrounded the Gaza Strip’s biggest city and the focus of its drive to annihilate Hamas, as the United States was set to press Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to pause the fighting to allow aid into the Palestinian enclave.

