Hira Khan announces engagement to Arslan Khan

Showbiz starlet Hira Khan got engaged to fellow actor-model Arslan Khan following a dreamy proposal.

‘Woh Pagal Si’ star turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Wednesday, and shared a clip of her hearty proposal to beau Arslan.

Khan broke the norms and went on one knee for her best friend to pop the ring and question to him following a flashmob routine. In the caption of her Insta post, the celebrity wrote, “Love is calm, kind and compassionate. Every fight doesnt mean toxicity and jumping from one person to another.”

“You taught me that love is more than butterflies and the famous ‘rush’. You taught me that the fight has to end, not the relationship. Thank you for making me believe that my fairytale existed,” she added for Arslan.

“Since, according to you I couldn’t really surprise you ever since we have met – so here’s a little proposal for the person who is my best friend and deserves the world!🌎Lets get married!”

Responding to the post, Arslan commented, “I love you. Cant wait to get married ❤️”

The video also received numerous heartfelt wishes from fans as well as the showbiz fraternity. Her co-stars including Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, Omer Shahzad, Zubab Rana, Komal Meer, Zara Noor Abbas, Saad Qureshi and others were spotted in the comments section as they sent love to the new couple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hira Khan was last seen in the superhit serial ‘Woh Pagal Si’ as the main protagonist, Sara. She also received love and acclaim for her portrayal of Roomi in the mega-buster play ‘Mere Humsafar’ earlier.

