Hira Khan rings in birthday with family and friends

The pictures and videos of showbiz starlet Hira Khan from her intimate birthday celebrations are viral on social media.

‘Woh Pagal Si’ star rang in her birthday this year surrounded by close family and friends. The celebrity shared several glimpses of the homely celebrations on social media along with an appreciation note.

“Somebody told me that wait for some moments in life patiently. Don’t try to chase or rush them, just be patient and let them come to you. These moments aren’t something I cherish, I live for them,” Khan wrote in the six-picture and video gallery featuring the birthday girl and her several birthday cakes.

“This birthday, I’ve realised everything might not go according to the plan but the fact that I am blessed beyond measure because the way I am celebrated among my own people,” she added.

“The importance of being in the moment and not stressing about the next flight to catch or whatsoever is expected. The amount of love and wholesomeness I’ve experienced this year has been incredible and most of these moments were in a room, sitting and laughing with friends and fam over something extremely stupid.” “Starting the next one with the same hope of just being where I am. Nothing more or less.”

Concluding her lengthy note, Khan acknowledged everyone who made effort to wish her on her birthday and mentioned that she is the one who keeps count of people who made her day special. The viral post received love as well as numerous birthday wishes from her fans on the gram.

Moreover, her co-stars Hania Aamir, Omer Shahzad and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem also penned the sweetest wishes for the birthday girl. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hira Khan was last seen in the superhit serial ‘Woh Pagal Si’ as the main protagonist, Sara. She also received love and acclaim for her portrayal of Roomi in the mega-buster play ‘Mere Humsafar’.

