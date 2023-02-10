Hira Khan, Arslan Khan wedding festivities begin

Wedding festivities of showbiz starlet Hira Khan and beau Arslan Khan kickstarted with the Henna application event.

‘Mere Humsafar’ actor is all set to walk down the aisle with her beau Arslan Khan after breaking the news of her engagement on social media earlier this week. The full-fledged pre-wedding events of Hira Khan began last night with a glitzy mehendi event following her bridal Henna application earlier in the day.

The fashionista exuded princess-y vibes, with a twist though, in her Jasmine-like hairstyle to compliment the two-toned lehenga and choli by designer Fatima Ashar. She was dolled up in soft glam makeup by celebrity artist Hifsa Khan.

On the other hand, the groom-to-be twinned with her girl in a matching pastel green attire.

Later in the day, Khan was the happiest bride in the star-studded mehendi event, and along with her beau and fellows, set the dance floor ablaze.

Celebrities including actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem and model Natalia Shahid were also spotted gracing the floor with their electrifying moves in the videos viral across social media sites.

Earlier this week, the celebrity posted her dreamy proposal video on social media to announce her engagement to fellow actor-model Arslan Khan. She broke the norms and put up a hearty proposal for her beau with a flashmob routine.

In the caption of her Insta post, Khan wrote, “Since, according to you I couldn’t really surprise you ever since we have met – so here’s a little proposal for the person who is my best friend and deserves the world!🌎 Lets get married!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hira Khan was last seen in the superhit serial ‘Woh Pagal Si’ as the main protagonist, Sara. She also received love and acclaim for her portrayal of Roomi in the mega-buster play ‘Mere Humsafar’ earlier.

