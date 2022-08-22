‘Woh Pagal Si’ star Hira Khan’s new Instagram reel goes viral!

The new Instagram reel shared by showbiz starlet Hira Khan is going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Woh Pagal Si’ star took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Sunday, and shared a new reel flaunting her glam look. The montage clip of Khan’s aesthetic pictures was captioned with single emoji.

The now-viral footage sees Hira Khan in a blue sleeveless top and white pants, as she posed for sunkissed clicks at what seems like her balcony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

The Instagram reel, watched by millions of social users, also received thousands of hearts and compliments for the celebrity.

Here is what her huge fanbase had to say:

Oh man 😍😍

Your Acting in drama seriel “Wo pagle SI”😍👏🏻amzing😍😍❤️❤️🔥🔥

Best acting wo pagal c brilliant👏

Rumi is my fav ❤️🫶🏻

SLAYING EVERYDAY

Prettyy hiraaa😍😍😍

Apart from thousands of fans, her ‘Mere Humsafar’ co-star Hania Aamir was also spotted in the comments section hyping the fellow actor. Earlier in the day, both the divas also shared a funny reel from the sets of the superhit serial.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

On the professional front, Hira Khan – known for her cute looks and spontaneous personality – began her career as a model couple of years ago and soon got her breakthrough in acting.

The pageant winner is currently winning hearts with her impeccable performance in ‘Mere Humsafar’ as Rumi, and in ‘Woh Pagal Si’ as Sara.

