Hira Khan reminisces how she fought off robber With friends

Pakistani actress Hira Khan has revealed that she and her friends’ collective screaming caused a man who attempted to rob them to flee.

Following her widespread fame from ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Mere Humsafar,’ Hira Khan recently appeared in a private TV program with her fiancé Arsalan where she discussed various topics, including the terrifying incident.

Reflecting on the Karachi incident, Hira Khan explained she was standing in the vaccination line with two friends when the air conditioner in their car malfunctioned.

At that moment, the star stated that a man approached, saying, “Take out whatever you have.”Hira Khan added that they replied while screaming, “Excuse us, we have nothing.”

They only realized later that the person wasn’t carrying a pistol. She recounted that one of her friends was ready to hand over her phone, but Hira stopped her with a kick. When they started screaming again, people gathered, and the man fled in fear.

The actress noted that her friends were visiting Karachi from Lahore during the lockdown when the incident occurred.

