Hira Mani remembers her late father with throwback video

Hira Mani is mourning the loss of her beloved father Syed Farooq Jamal who passed away over the weekend.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor, in remembrance of her later father, shared a throwback clip of herself talking about her love for him. “I love my father a lot… he is a lovely human being,” she said in the interview.

“He has always been my biggest support, the one who has always clapped for me… even when my whole family doubted my potential, my dad always said ‘Do what you want to’,” Hira added in a touching manner.

The 32-year-old went on to share how her father would take her shopping even when he didn’t have enough money just to fulfil her wishes, and how her husband Salman Saqib Sheikh (Mani) is exactly like her father.

“I remember once we were in Istanbul and Mani was holding my hand and going around different shops and I said, ‘He is just like my father’,” she reminisced, sharing how this is exactly what she wanted in her husband.

“It’s every girl’s wish to find a husband who is such that she doesn’t feel the absence of her father,” Hira said, lauding her husband Mani for treating her with the same love and care as her father.

Hira Mani’s father passed away on Saturday. The saddening news was shared by her husband Mani on his personal Facebook account. “It is with great and profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Hira’s father Syed Farukkh Jamal,” he wrote.

According to his post, his father-in-law's funeral prayers were held at the Taimuriah Masjid in North Nazimabad, Karachi.