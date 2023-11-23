Hira Umer drops BTS pictures from ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ set

Showbiz starlet Hira Umer aka Ramza shared BTS pictures from the set of her on-air drama serial ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Hira Umer posted some behind-the-scenes clicks from her ongoing project, along with a gratitude note for her fans, for making the title and her character a big hit.

With the two-picture gallery of her, dressed as a bride for her upcoming wedding sequence in the show, Umer wrote, “Big thanks to all the #JaisayAapkiMarzi fans for the immense love – you guys have made this drama a hit!”

She added, “I appreciate all the love and critique. It’s kinda sad to see how many of you relate to the story, yet emotional abuse isn’t fully acknowledged in our society. This drama allowed me to stand up against abuse in relationships, and I’m glad to be a voice for those stuck in toxic households. Even if I contribute a bit to raising awareness about narcissistic abuse, it feels like a small step for a good cause. Thanks again!”

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral photos with likes and comments.

As for the ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, the title revolves around the importance of consent in marriages and relationships. Dur-e-Fishan Saleem and Mikaal Zulfiqar headline the drama serial as Alizeh and Sherry, while it also features, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Memoona Qudoos, Javed Sheikh, Ali Tahir and others in pivotal roles.

Naila Zehra Jafri wrote the script for the Six Sigma production and veteran actor Saba Hamid has the direction credits for the play.

‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ airs every Tuesday and Wednesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

