People in showbiz industry are fake: Hira Umer

Appearing on the cricket show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, rising actor Hira Umer claimed that most of the people in the showbiz fraternity are ‘fake’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Showbiz starlet Hira Umer was the latest guest on ARY News’ PSL special show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’ and was such a sport to participate in fun activities and candidly answered the ‘masoomana’ questions of host Waseem Badami.

During the segment, she filled in the blank saying, “Social media is addictive and is a waste of time. A lot of time is wasted daily on social media.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

Speaking about showbiz, Umer said that most of the people in this industry are ‘fake’. “People are not what they seem to appear on screen. They are not as nice and sweet in reality as in characters,” she explained.

The ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ actor also mentioned that she will marry a good, honest human being, who can provide her with a comfortable lifestyle.

On the work front, Hira Umer is currently being seen as Zara in the trending drama serial ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’, headlined by Iqra Aziz and Hamza Sohail.

Fajr Raza’s directorial debut, written by Parisa Siddiqui, ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ airs every Monday and Tuesday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

‘Being an actor gives you recognition, but modelling…’: Omer Shahzad