‘Being an actor gives you recognition, but modelling…’: Omer Shahzad

Appearing on the cricket show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, supermodel-turned-actor Omer Shahzad claimed that Pakistani award shows are ‘pre-decided’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Actor-model Omer Shahzad was the latest guest on ARY News’ PSL special show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’ and was such a sport to participate in fun activities and candidly answered the ‘masoomana’ questions of host Waseem Badami.

During the segment, he filled in the blank saying, “Being an actor gets you good recognition and fame, whereas, as a model, people don’t take you seriously. One must have a belief in themself to succeed in life.”

He also mentioned that Pakistan’s film industry is growing at a good pace, whereas, the drama industry is still involved in the same old melodrama.

Meanwhile, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ actor claimed that most of the award shows in the country are fixed and ‘pre-decided’.

In response to a question, Shahzad clarified, “I may come across as an aggressive person, but it is not true.”

On the work front, Shahzad has won acclaim for his impressive performances in a number of superhit serials, including ‘Woh Pagal Si’, ‘Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Bharaas’.

Moreover, he was also one of the most loved contestants on Adnan Siddiqui-hosted reality show ‘Tamasha 2’.

Omer Shahzad reveals reason for not winning ‘Tamasha 2’