Omer Shahzad reveals reason for not winning ‘Tamasha 2’

Renowned actor and contestant of the reality show ‘Tamasha 2’, Omer Shahzad revealed the reason for not winning the latest season.

In a recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, the ‘Woh Pagal Si’ actor Omer Shahzad responds to the host why he couldn’t win the latest season of ‘Tamasha’ despite great gameplay, without any negativity, controversies and being divided into groups.

He said, “For me, the award that I received, the love from my fans and the feedback from people who know me in real life, is above the final win for me.”

Shahzad continued, “It was my first-ever reality show and I didn’t know many things, wasn’t even aware of the format of the show. I had only gone through a few chunks of the first season, the games part etc.”

The actor also shared that he believed his food, according to a special diet, would be coming from outside, but when Shahzad realized that all the housemates had to adjust within the given points, he had to give up on his diet, however, continued with his gym and exercise.

For the unversed, Adnan Siddiqui-hosted ‘Tamasha 2’ ended last month with TV actor Aruba Mirza emerging as the winner. Her fellow finalists Junaid Niazi, Omer Shahzad, Neha Khan and Faizan Sheikh stood as first, second, third and fourth runner-ups respectively.

