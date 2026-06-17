An emotional Lionel Messi was wiping his tears with his shirt ​after scoring Argentina’s first goal against Algeria in ‌the World Cup, a strike that marked the beginning of a memorable performance where he netted ​thrice to secure a 3-0 win.

But ​while his first World Cup hat-trick ⁠had many Argentine fans in tears of ​joy, Messi said he was crying for ​a personal reason unrelated to the sport.

“Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated ​to football. I went through some ​difficult days,” said Messi, who is playing in a record ‌sixth ⁠World Cup, after Tuesday’s match.

“But I’m grateful to the entire delegation and my team-mates because they were always by ​my side, ​giving ⁠me a lot of strength to help me get through ​it.”

Messi, who turns 39 next ​week, ⁠has equalled Miroslav Klose’s record of scoring 16 goals at the World Cup.

Argentina will ⁠continue ​their title defence with ​a Group J game against Austria on Monday.