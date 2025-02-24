WATCH: Nani’s HIT: The Third Case teaser will leave you on the edge of your seat!

Telugu cinema superstar Ghanta Naveen Babu, who is professionally known as Nani, has just given fans a thrilling glimpse into his much-anticipated upcoming film, HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3), with the release of the teaser.

The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the teaser launch, sharing an intriguing poster of himself.

In the striking image, Nani, dressed in a white suit, grips a bloodied machete, setting the stage for the intense crime thriller.

His post was simple yet impactful: “Today. Feb 24th. With love, I present you violence. HIT The Third Case. #HIT3Teaser #HIT3.”

The HIT 3 teaser, which has already garnered significant attention on YouTube, gives fans a taste of the action and suspense to come.

In the over-minute-long video, Nani steps into the shoes of Arjun Sarkaar, a determined investigator tackling a series of gruesome murders.

HIT: The Third Case teaser showcases Nani’s character battling goons and diving deeper into the mystery, all while fighting with a cane in the picturesque but dangerous landscapes of Kashmir.

As he delves into the case, Arjun remarks, “Everybody is performing murders using the same method, which means there is some motive.”

The teaser also includes a moment where a woman’s voice questions whether Arjun is truly a police officer.

He responds by revealing a chilling truth: “People have believed this lie for too long. I will show you the original.”

HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) teaser concludes with a high-octane fight sequence, featuring Nani drenched in blood, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting more.

HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) is set to hit theatres on May 1.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, this film is the latest installment in the HIT franchise, following HIT: The Second Case from 2022.

The film is produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions, with music composed by Mickey J Meyer. Alongside Nani, the film stars Srinidhi Shetty, known for her role in the KGF franchise.

The franchise’s journey began with HIT: The First Case in 2020, starring Vishwak Sen, and has since been remade in Hindi with Rajkummar Rao in the lead.