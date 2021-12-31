Hit Neflix shows of 2021

Netflix had a pretty good 2021 with many of its shows proving to be major successes when it comes to viewership and ratings.

Here we look at some of the hit Netflix shows that became popular on the web show and movie-streaming portal.

Money Heist: Part 5 Volume 2

Money Heist, titled La Casa de Papel in its original language Spanish, ended after five years following the streaming of Part 5: Volume 2. The final instalment – that saw Alvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Ursula Corbero and Itziar Ituno in leading roles – was about the Professor’s gang ending their heist of the Royal Bank of Spain.

Midnight Mass

Director Mike Flanegan and his wife-actor Kate Siegel take centre stage in Midnight Mass alongside an ensemble cast of actors namely Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater, Samantha Sloyan, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli and Henry Thomas in the supernatural show. The intense yet horrifying eight-episode web series touches concepts of faith, beliefs along with life and death.

Squid Game

South Korean shows enjoyed tremendous success on Netflix as well but no one could beat Squid Game. The show focuses on the themes of survival of the fittest theory, sacrifices for the better good and betrayal. Its merchandise and replicas were manufactured worldwide and purchased by fans.

My Name

Another South Korean show on the list, My Name tells the story of a girl who is searching for her father’s killer. However, she keeps finding herself in tricky situations as she cannot figure out the events which led to his demise. The show also deals with trust issues and plays mind games as a whole.

Clickbait

The use of social media is rampant these days with millions of users are joining each day. Clickbait shows how the platforms contain content that may traumatize the users or make them commit dangerous acts out of fear or just for being famous and getting likes and comments.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is about the police investigation of the frightening murder-suicide of 11 members of the Chundawat family in India’s capital Delhi. It happened because of superstitions. The three-episode documentary unravels the chilling truths about the incident which shocked the country.

