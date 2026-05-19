ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) has made HIV and Hepatitis B and C screening mandatory before all surgical and invasive medical procedures across the country.

The ministry issued directives for the immediate implementation of infection prevention and control measures aimed at curbing the spread of HIV and hepatitis infections.

According to an official notification, Federal Minister for National Health Services Syed Mustafa Kamal has taken serious notice of the increasing spread of Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in the country.

The notification stated that all public and private hospitals and healthcare facilities must adopt strict preventive and precautionary measures, with special emphasis on infection prevention and control protocols.

The federal health ministry has directed provincial governments, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan authorities to ensure immediate compliance with the new screening requirements.

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Under the directive, hospitals and healthcare centres must conduct HIV 1 & 2 Antibody Test (Rapid/ELISA), Hepatitis B Screening (HBsAg) and Hepatitis C Screening (Anti-HCV) tests before carrying out any invasive or surgical procedure.

The ministry clarified that the requirement applies to both major and minor surgeries, as well as any medical procedure involving the insertion of surgical instruments into the body.

The notification further stated that healthcare facilities will also be responsible for providing counselling and guidance to individuals who test positive for HIV or hepatitis.

Emergency letters regarding the implementation of the policy have been sent to provincial chief secretaries, federally administered hospitals, District Health Officer (DHO) offices, and the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA).