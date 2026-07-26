KARACHI, July 26: The Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI) has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to investigate reported HIV cases at the Landhi Social Security Hospital, ARY News reported.

According to an official notification, the committee will be headed by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Naila Zaheer and has been directed to complete its investigation and submit a report within seven days.

The inquiry will verify the number of HIV cases reported at the hospital and examine all related laboratory reports. The committee has also been tasked with reviewing the records of affected patients, insured workers and their family members.

Officials said the investigation will focus on identifying the possible sources of HIV transmission and examining any epidemiological links. The panel will also review injection practices, the use of disposable syringes, and compliance with infection prevention and control protocols.

In addition, the committee will audit the procurement and availability of medicines and disposable medical supplies. It will also assess biomedical waste management procedures and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the hospital.

The committee has been directed to compile complete data on affected children and their parents, identify any individuals or institutions found responsible, and submit recommendations.

According to the notification, the purpose of the inquiry is to identify shortcomings in the hospital’s system and recommend measures to improve healthcare services.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent Dr. Zafar rejected reports that the children contracted HIV at the hospital. He said the virus was acquired outside the facility and pointed to the presence of numerous illegal clinics and blood banks in surrounding areas.

Dr. Zafar also urged the Sindh Healthcare Commission to take action against illegal clinics and blood banks operating in the vicinity.

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