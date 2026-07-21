Valika Hospital case: 16 more children test HIV positive in Karachi

KARACHI: Sixteen more children have tested positive for HIV in a case linked to treatment at Kulsum Bai Valika Hospital, bringing renewed attention to the outbreak that has affected dozens of children.

The development came to light during a hearing held at the Office of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh.

The hearing was attended by Sindh Labour Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro, SESSI Commissioner Hadi Bakhsh Kalhoro and the parents of the affected children.

During the proceedings, families complained that the hospital administration had failed to cooperate with them and alleged shortages of medicines and other essential supplies for the infected children.

The ombudsman also expressed concern over the performance of the hospital staff and directed authorities to appoint trained healthcare personnel.

Sindh Ombudsman Dr Sohail Rajput ordered officials to seek the deputation of doctors from the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital for six months to strengthen medical services at the hospital.

He also directed authorities to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines, dietary supplements and other essential items for the affected children.

Read more: Two more girls tested HIV positive with Valika Hospital link

The ombudsman further ordered that a reputable audit firm be identified within two weeks to conduct an audit of the hospital.

He also directed the authorities to ensure compensation for the families of children who have died, rehabilitation of the affected children, and the appointment of psychologists to provide mental health support to victims and their families.

In addition, Dr Rajput instructed officials to launch awareness campaigns on HIV prevention, testing and early diagnosis. The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

Earlier, Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani confirmed that at least 78 children had contracted HIV at Kulsum Bai Valika Hospital, a Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI) facility operating under the Sindh Labour Department in Karachi’s SITE area.

According to reports, more than 100 children from Pathan Colony have tested positive for HIV over the past nine months, raising serious concerns about infection control and healthcare practices.

An inquiry report obtained by ARY News found that the outbreak was allegedly caused by the repeated use of disposable syringes on multiple patients. According to the report, a single 10cc syringe was repeatedly used on different newborns, resulting in the spread of HIV among children receiving treatment.