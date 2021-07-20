Man who stole hockey, ball from Samiullah’s statue arrested

BAHAWALPUR: Police claimed to have apprehended a suspect behind stealing hockey and a ball from the statue of legend player Samiullah Khan from Bahawalpur after the matter was highlighted on social media, ARY NEWS reported.

“We have arrested the suspect within 24 hours and he is ashamed of his act,” the district police officer (DPO) Bahawalpur said.

The police said that they took help from the CCTV footage and other information gathered regarding the act and it helped them in arresting the suspect within 48 hours of the incident.



He is identified as Noman, a resident of Kahror Pakka tehsil of Lodhran district and was currently staying in Bahawalpur, they said.

DPO Bahawalpur said that the suspect has confessed to his crime of stealing hockey and a ball from Samiullah’s statue and regretted committing the act. “Samiullah Khan is a hero of Pakistan and it is our duty to safeguard public property and monuments,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the theft occurred less than two weeks after the statue of the legendary hockey player was installed at a crossing in Khan’s hometown to honour the left-winger popularly known as “Flying Horse” for his electrifying runs down the left flank.

After the issue of stealing hockey and ball from the statute of world-renowned Olympian Samiullah Khan came to light on social media, the police came into action and registered a case and launched raids to arrest the accused.

The police registered a case on a petition filed by a Bahawalpur citizen. The statue was also restored to its original condition after a case of theft was registered, said the DPO.