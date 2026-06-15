Holiday announced on 1st of Muharram

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Monday announced a public holiday across the province on the 1st of Muharram-ul-Haram to mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year and the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA), the second Caliph, ARY News reported.

According to an announcement by the KP Administration Department, the holiday will be subject to the sighting of the Muharram moon.

The communique stated that all government offices and educational institutions will remain closed on the 1st of Muharram.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today to sight the Muharram moon and determine the commencement of the new Islamic year.

Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting. Officials from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, SUPARCO, and the Ministry of Science and Technology will also attend.

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In addition to the central committee session, zonal committee meetings will be held simultaneously in various cities across the country. The Chairman will announce the moon-sighting decision after reviewing reports from both the central and zonal committees.