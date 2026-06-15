KARACHI: The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has predicted that the Muharram-ul-Haram moon is unlikely to be sighted today, June 15, making it likely that 1st Muharram 1448 AH will fall on Wednesday, June 17, and Ashura (10th Muharram) on Friday, June 26.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet today to sight the Muharram moon and determine the beginning of the new Islamic year.

According to an official announcement, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting at Iqbal Hall, Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. The Islamabad Zonal Committee meeting will be held at the Kohsar Block after Maghrib prayers.

The committee will review moon-sighting testimonies received from across the country before making an official announcement regarding the commencement of Muharram 1448 AH.

Meanwhile, SUPARCO’s astronomical assessment indicates that the chances of sighting the crescent moon on June 15 are extremely low.

According to the space agency, the new moon was born at 7:54am on June 15. At sunset, the moon’s age will be approximately 11 hours and 50 minutes, which is generally considered insufficient for naked-eye visibility.

SUPARCO further stated that the interval between sunset and moonset in Pakistan’s coastal areas is expected to be around 40 minutes, further reducing the possibility of sighting the crescent.

As a result, the agency believes there is a strong likelihood that the moon will be visible on Tuesday, June 16, making Wednesday, June 17, the first day of Muharram.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also indicated that weather conditions across most parts of the country are expected to remain clear or partly cloudy on the evening of June 15.

If Muharram begins on June 17, the Day of Ashura, observed on the 10th of Muharram, is expected to fall on Friday, June 26.

Despite scientific forecasts and astronomical calculations, officials emphasized that the final and official announcement regarding the sighting of the Muharram moon and the start of the Islamic New Year will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after reviewing verified moon-sighting testimonies from across the country.

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