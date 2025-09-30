How to clear every Flea Festival challenge in Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong doesn’t just test players with brutal boss fights; it also throws in tricky skill-based challenges. One of the toughest optional events is the Flea Festival, which unlocks after rescuing every flea in the game.

Once that’s done, players can travel to Fleatopia in the Putrified Ducts, speak with the ringmaster Mooshka, and wait for the festivities to begin. Completing the festival’s trials rewards a precious Pale Oil, needed to max out your needle weapon.

The festival features three minigames, each with its own high score requirement:

1. Flea Juggle

Perhaps the most difficult of the three, Flea Juggle requires you to keep fleas airborne by striking them until you clear 30 points. The trick is to stay grounded — resist the urge to jump and instead swipe upward in rhythm. Running back and forth across the arena keeps the juggling consistent. Using the Longclaw tool makes it easier to connect hits, while Silkspeed Anklets help with faster repositioning. Patience and practice are key here.

2. Flea Dodge

This minigame leans heavily on survival and luck. You’ll need to avoid 65 flea attacks, including giant fleas that can smash platforms and complicate movement. Staying high on the screen by pogoing off enemies provides extra breathing room if you miss a step. Always bounce on the big flea after its second charge — it buys time for platforms to regenerate. With enough persistence (and a forgiving RNG seed), this challenge becomes manageable.

3. Flea Bounce

The simplest of the three, Flea Bounce builds on mechanics you’ve been practicing throughout the game. Using the pogo attack, you must bounce off fleas continuously without falling. Equip double jump and the Clawline skill for extra safety. The Witch Crest is especially forgiving here, giving you more margin for error. With a bit of practice, clearing the required 42 bounces shouldn’t take long.

Claiming the Reward

After completing all three challenges, players smash open a festival piñata to receive the final Pale Oil. To use it, track down the Nailmaster in Shellwood, free him from enemies, and return to Bellhart. Handing over the oil along with 450 Rosaries unlocks the final needle upgrade — a huge boost for late-game encounters.

The Flea Festival may not involve bosses, but it’s a pure test of timing, patience, and adaptability. Mastering these minigames ensures you’ll not only walk away with rare loot but also sharpen the skills that make Hollow Knight: Silksong so rewarding.

