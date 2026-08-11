Holly Ramsay goes viral for sharing baby bump pictures

Holly Ramsay flaunts her growing baby bump with a striking appearance shared on social media, wearing a pink night suit.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly Ramsay shared a carousel of images featuring her baby bump. She announced her pregnancy with her first child with her husband, Adam Peety, back in June. She added in the caption, “Two girls in pink”.

Holly appeared to be in high spirits as she cradled her bump and posed for photographers in different outfits. In one snap, she showed off her baby bump in a black crop top while enjoying a green smoothie for breakfast.

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Holly’s carousel also included snaps of her dog, as well as a selfie featuring Hailey Bieber’s Rhode eye patches. Alongside the post, she wrote, “Summering”.

Holly’s post came after she shared images of herself cheering on and embracing Adam after his races at this year’s Commonwealth Games, including one sweet snap that showed him caressing her bump.