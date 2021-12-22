Hollywood actor Tom Cruise rents war room for Mission: Impossible 8

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is making sure that the filming of Mission: Impossible 8 goes off smoothly by renting a luxury apartment which was once of former England Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill’s war room, the British news agency Daily Mail reported.

The report mentioned that the filming of Mission: Impossible 7 was put on hold multiple times due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of billions across the world.

However, the production got completed is expected to release in 2022. The filming of Mission: Impossible 8 will begin in England in the same year as well.

The source stated that the luxurious war rooms have been made into flats and luxurious rooms.

It is pertinent to mention that Ian Fleming, the mastermind of the James Bond universe, was inspired by the Westminster area. The novels and films both have received acclaim as well.

The Cabinet War Rooms were constructed under the Treasury building back in 1938, a year before the country declared war against Nazi Germany.

It got abandoned in August 1945 following Japan’s surrender to the west due to the atomic bombings in the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

It is one of the five branches of the Imperial War Museums. It was reopened for the public back in 1984 after renovation.

