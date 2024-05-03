Captain America’s new suit for Brave New World revealed

Marvel’s Captain America played by Anthony Mackie will don a new classic dark blue costume in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World.

An image shared by Empire showed Sam Wilson in the dark blue superhero suit compared with the white Captain America suit in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s finale.

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed on the iconic shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Avengers: Endgame in 2019 after the team beat Thanos.

While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revolved around Wilson’s decision to take on the challenge, his proper debut will come in 2025 in Captain America: Brave New World.

Director Julius Onah said that Wilson, similar to Steve Rogers, will find himself disagreeing with the high-ups on many issues.

“Part of the challenge for Sam as Captain America, working within the government, is the way he’s going to make decisions,” Onah said.

“The action in this movie is incredibly exciting because this is a guy who can break, this is a guy who can bleed,” said Onah. “We get to have a lot of fun pushing him to the limit.”

While the new costume somehow resembles Steve Rogers’ suit, Sam Wilson will not have the super-soldier serum that made Rogers a formidable fighter.

Another reason to go back to the dark blue suit is that Steve Rogers’ Captain America in The Winter Soldier and the upcoming movies are considered to have similar tones.

However, Sam Wilson’s suit also includes red and white colours which were part of most of Steve Roger’s suits.

Earlier, reports said that Marvel Studios added Chris Evans to the cast of the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars.

Evans has already signed his contract to return for Secret Wars, Screen Rant reported citing MyTimeToShineHello.

However, it did not specify what role the actor will allegedly play, leaving fans to speculate if he will play the original MCU Captain America or a variant.