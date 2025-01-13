Hollywood celebrities clear their closets for LA wildfires aid

When wildfires destroyed parts of LA this week, real estate agent Jenna Cooper started asking friends for clothing and other items to help people in need.

Her request spread quickly through a network of powerful women. Actors including Sharon Stone and Halle Berry responded, providing sweaters, shoes, clothing, handbags, belts, pyjamas and more pulled from their own collections.

“I’m packing up my entire closet,” Berry wrote on Instagram. “If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same. This is something we can do right now.”

Cooper, who also runs a home goods store called +COOP, cleared half the space to create a pop-up shopping experience for displaced people to take what they need. Many Angelenos lost entire homes in the fires, which were still burning on Friday.

Stone circulated information about the donations on social media, which helped attract publicity. She and her sister, Kelly Stone, contributed clothing, bedding and more, and Kelly volunteered to assist shoppers.

“The first thing they need when they come in the store is a hug,” Kelly Stone said. She then said to shoppers, “Show me pictures of yourself, how do you dress?” so she could direct them to sweaters or trench coats that reflected their style.

At the store on Friday, a therapy dog named Jackie Robinson greeted people at the door. Inside, they looked through racks of dresses and coats, stacks of denim, shelves of shoes and baskets of handbags.