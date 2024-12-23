Top Five Hollywood Movies of Year 2024

The year 2024 has been an exciting one for Hollywood, with a wide range of movies captivating audiences worldwide. From animated sequels to superhero blockbusters, here are the top 5 Hollywood movies of 2024:

1. Inside Out 2

With a worldwide gross of over $1.698 billion, “Inside Out 2” takes the top spot as the highest-grossing movie of 2024. This animated sequel to Pixar’s 2015 hit “Inside Out” follows Riley as she navigates the challenges of growing up.

2. Deadpool & Wolverine

Coming in second is “Deadpool & Wolverine”, with a worldwide gross of over $1.338 billion. This superhero blockbuster brings together two of Marvel’s most iconic characters in a action-packed adventure.

3. Despicable Me 4

The fourth installment in the “Despicable Me” franchise takes third place, with a worldwide gross of over $969 million. This animated comedy follows Gru and his loyal Minions as they face off against a new villain.

4. Moana 2

With a worldwide gross of over $790 million, “Moana 2” comes in fourth. This animated musical sequel follows Moana as she embarks on a new adventure across the ocean.

5. Dune: Part Two

Rounding out the top 5 is “Dune: Part Two”, with a worldwide gross of over $714 million. This sci-fi epic is the second installment in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic novel.

These five movies have captivated audiences worldwide with their unique stories, memorable characters, and stunning visuals. Whether you’re a fan of animation, superheroes, or sci-fi, there’s something for everyone in this year’s top Hollywood movies.