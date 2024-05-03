New Robin Hood movie stars Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer

Hollywood actors Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer are set to star in the “The Death of Robin Hood” movie believed to be a darker reimagining of the story.

“A Quiet Place: Day One” director Michael Sarnoski is at the helm of the upcoming movie that will see the Wolverine star and the Killing Eve lead in the main roles, Variety reported on Friday.

The official logline of the film read that Robin Hood would be seen “grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder.”

Compared with the previous versions such as the one portrayed by Errol Flynn, the upcoming Robin Hood is “a battleworn loner [who] finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman, who offers him a chance at salvation.”

Read more: Ryan Reynolds drops teaser, poster for ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’

The makers of “The Death of Robin Hood” plan to begin production in February 2025.

“It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood,” Sarnoski said in a statement.

According to him, casting the perfect actors that could transform the script to the screen was essential.

“I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Hugh Jackman will play his iconic role Wolverine opposite Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Meanwhile, Jodie will seen in “The Bikeriders” alongside Austin Butler and Tom Hardy.

The actor has won an Emmy for her work on “Killing Eve” along with a Tony Award for performance in “Prima Facie.”