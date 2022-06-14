Jennifer Lopez considers quitting showbiz

Hollywood actor and singer Jennifer Lopez said she is thinking of quitting the showbiz industry because of body shaming.

The Waiting for Tonight singer announced it in Netflix documentary Halftime, which is about her life and career.

“There were many times where I was just like, ‘I think I’m just going to quit,'” she said. “I had to really figure out who I was and I believe in that and [I don’t] believe in anything else.”

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrated artist drew criticism for her portrayal of Salena back in 1997. Jennifer Lopez became the first Latina actor to earn $1 million from any film.

“When I started working, the beauty ideal was very thin, blonde, tall, not a lot of curves,” Jennifer added. “I grew up around women with curves so it was nothing I was ever ashamed of.

“It [is] hard when you think people think you’re a joke, a punchline. But it wound up affecting things in a way that I never intended.”

Jennifer Lopez is one of the illustrious figures in the entertainment industry. Her performance in Hustlers, The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan and Marry Me were praised by the critics.

The singer was bestowed with the Icon Award for her contribution to music at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March this year.

She was honored with the Generation Award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards this month.

