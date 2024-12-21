web analytics
22.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, December 21, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Honda and Nissan consider mutual production of vehicles

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

TOKYO: Honda and Nissan are considering producing vehicles in one another’s factories as part of their plan to deepen ties and potentially merge, Japan’s Kyodo news agency said on Saturday.

Honda will consider supplying hybrid vehicles to Nissan as part of the plan, the report said, without citing the source of the information.

A merger of Honda, Japan’s second-largest car company, and Nissan, its third-largest, would create the world’s third-largest auto group by vehicle sales, behind Toyota and Volkswagen, making 7.4 million vehicles a year.

The two automakers forged a strategic partnership in March to cooperate in electric vehicle development, but Nissan has faced financial and strategic troubles in recent months.

As announced, Honda, “Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors are in the process of bringing together our strengths and exploring potential forms of cooperation, but nothing has been decided yet”, a Honda spokesperson said, when asked about the report.

Honda, Nissan in preliminary merger talks: reports

Nissan declined to comment, saying the details of the report were not based on a company announcement. Nissan is the top shareholder in Mitsubishi Motors.

Kyodo said Honda could use Nissan’s car factory in Britain, as it now only has factories for engines and motorcycles in Europe.

The move comes amid concerns over how president-elect Donald Trump’s policies may shake up manufacturing with his promises of protectionist trade policies, the report said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.