‘What was I doing…’: Yo Yo Honey Singh dubs his chartbuster songs as ‘nonsense’

Indian singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh confessed that most of his biggest chartbusters were ‘meaningless’ and made ‘no sense’ at all, but named one of his biggest hits as the most stupid song of his career.

In a new interview with an Indian publication, Yo Yo Honey Singh admitted that he is surprised with the success he got in the past, despite most of his songs being absolutely meaningless.

Speaking about his hit number ‘Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani’, from the Bollywood movie ‘Yaariyan’, Singh acknowledged, “It is the most stupid song I have ever written in my life.”

He continued to explain, “Ye koi gaana hai? ‘Aaj blue hai paani paani aur din bhi sunny sunny.’ Kya bakwas hai (Is this a song. What nonsense).”

“Sach batau to saare gaane dekho, hai koi jiska sar pair hai. Gaane hai, Brown rang, samajh me aata hai, tareeke se likha hua hai. Blue eyes ki tareef ho rhi hai. [But] Lungi dance, Party all night, kya hai ye (Honestly If you look back at all my songs, most of them are meaningless. Brown rang is an understandable, nicely written song. Blue eyes are being appreciated. But what kind of songs are Lungi dance and Party all night). What kind of song is this?” said the ‘Desi Kalakaar’ singer in a surprising confession.

“Pata nahi kya kar rha tha main aur log aise hi sar pe bitha rahe the. Perform karna padta hai to main hasta hu apne upar ki aaj log abhi bhi pagal hain. Naach rhe hain abhi bhi. Mujhe aaj bhi revenue aata hai in gaano ka, kyuki aaj bhi baj rhe hain ye gaane. Bas sound acchi thi. Bas baatein nahi thi, quirky sa kuchh sunne ko mila, betuka sa (I have no idea what I was doing, and people were praising me unnecessarily. Now, when I am asked to perform these songs, I laugh at myself because people are still crazy about these kinds of songs. I still earn revenue from these songs because people still listen to them today. These songs had good sound and a quirky theme with not many words, which is quite weird),” he added.

On the work front, Honey Singh made a comeback with his new multi-lingual album, titled ‘Glory’, featuring artists from all over the world, including Pakistan. The 18-track album was released on August 26.