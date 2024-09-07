‘I started getting better after that…’: Honey Singh breaks silence on his divorce

Indian singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh broke his silence on his divorce from ex-wife Shalini Talwar and said his health ‘started getting better’ after the separation.

In a new interview with an Indian YouTuber, Honey Singh opened up on the effects that the separation from Shalini Talwar had on his life. “Mere ko nahi affect kiya kuch bhi (It didn’t affect me at all),” he said, adding that it happened all of a sudden.

“Main Beemar tha, theek tou tha he nahi. Jab mera separation hua, uske baad main theek hona shuru hua hu, uske baad meri dawaai kum hui hai. Uske baad symptoms aana band hue hen (I was not well. After my separation, I started to get better; since then, I’ve reduced my medication and stopped having any symptoms),” the ‘Desi Kalakaar’ singer told the host and mentioned that he felt like seeing a ‘changed world’ after seven years of his life, which he spent being confined at home.

Singh also revealed that he has signed an MOU with his ex-wife which prohibits them from speaking about each other in the media.

It is to be noted here that Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar, who got married in 2011, filed for divorce in 2022, after 11 years of marriage. The Delhi court of India granted divorce to the former couple in November last year.

Earlier, Talwar also approached a court in August 2021 with a domestic violence case against the singer. However, Singh denied those allegations in a social media post, calling them ‘odious, false and malicious’.

The allegations were withdrawn after both the parties reached a settlement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Honey Singh made a comeback with his new multi-lingual album, titled ‘Glory’, featuring artists from all over the world, including Pakistan. The 18-track album was released on August 26.