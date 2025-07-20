web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, July 20, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Hong Kong issues highest storm warning as typhoon Wipha approaches

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Hong Kong issued its highest storm warning on Sunday as Typhoon Wipha, packing winds of more than 167 kilometres (103 miles) per hour, brought heavy rain and wind across the territory, forcing the cancellation of more than 200 flights.

The city’s weather observatory raised its storm signal to No. 10 at 9:20 a.m. (0120 GMT) and said it expected it to remain at that level “for some time”.

Wipha will skirt around 50 km to the south of the observatory, the warning showed. Hurricane-force wind is affecting the southern part of Hong Kong, the observatory said.

Read more: Severe storms kill at least 21 in Kentucky and Missouri

Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK), cancelled all of its flights arriving or departing Hong Kong airport between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

It waived ticket change fees and made arrangements for customers to re-book.

Most public transport was suspended on Sunday, including ferries amid high sea swells.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.