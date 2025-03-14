Good news for students awaiting Honhaar Scholarship

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a proposal to expand the Honhaar Scholarship programme for the students of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Spokesperson of Gilgit Baltistan government Faizullah Firaaq said in a statement that the Punjab government’s knowledge-friendly policy is commendable and that the Gilgit-Baltistan government is grateful for this goodwill gesture.

He said that students studying in the professional educational institutions of Punjab would be eligible for the scholarship scheme.

Students can contact on WhatsApp, landline number and social media for information and prompt resolution of their complaints.

The ‘Honhaar Scholarship Help Desk’ was established on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, which would guide the students from 9 am to 5 pm.

Honhaar Scholarship Helpline numbers are 042-99231903-4, WhatsApp on 0303-4002777 and 0303-4002999.

For Honhaar Scholarship, online complaints can be made at [email protected] and [email protected].

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Talented students should only focus on studying while their fees are the responsibility of the government. I want to put all the resources at the disposal of students. Every student of Punjab is like my daughter and son, I think of them as a mother.”