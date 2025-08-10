Punjab CM launches next phase of ‘Honhaar Scholarship Programme’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday announced the launch of the next phase of the Honhaar Scholarship Programme.

In a post on X, the chief minister said the Honhaar Scholarship Portal for the new cycle of applications for is now open, urging students to apply with confidence and dedication.

“My dear students of Punjab! Your dreams are the heartbeat of Punjab’s future,” she stated. “Through the Honhaar Scholarship Programme, 80,000 young minds have been given the wings to thrive — 50,000 already receiving their scholarships, 30,000 more on the way, and many more to follow.”

Since its launch last year, the programme has offered opportunities in 67 “future-proof” disciplines to equip students with skills for a better future.

Maryam Nawaz said students’ success will always be her greatest pride and encouraged them to study with passion.

Applications can be submitted via the official portal: https://honhaarscholarship.punjabhec.gov.pk