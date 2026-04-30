Mogadishu: The Somali government has assured Pakistan of full cooperation to secure the recovery and safe return of crew members held aboard the hijacked oil tanker Honour 25, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources.

According to sources, Somalia has provided a written assurance to assist in efforts to rescue the hostages. Pakistan had formally raised the issue with Somali authorities following the abduction of 11 Pakistani nationals by pirates.

Earlier, a video surfaced showing the crew members in cramped and deteriorating conditions aboard the vessel.

According to reports, around a dozen individuals are confined in a small room on the vessel, including 11 Pakistani nationals, some of whom are residents of Karachi. The footage highlights the difficult conditions faced by the hostages, sparking concern among their families.

The tanker was hijacked by armed pirates near the Somali coast on April 21. Security officials said the vessel was seized by six gunmen approximately 30 nautical miles offshore. The ship was carrying a total of 17 crew members, including a captain of Indonesian nationality and 11 Pakistanis.

Family members of the hostages expressed deep distress. Among those on board is Second Engineer Syed Hussain, who had departed from Karachi in January. His family says they have had no contact with him since April 21.

Read More: Video shows Pakistani crew held on hijacked tanker ‘Honour 25’ off Somalia

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry sought a detailed report on the incident and directed relevant authorities to remain in constant contact and closely monitor the situation.

Sources indicate that efforts are underway to secure the release of the Pakistani crew, including coordination with the Somali government. The family of Syed Hussain has appealed to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf for the safe return of their loved ones.