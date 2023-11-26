Honour killing claims another life

FAISALABAD: A young man, who killed his sister over honour three years ago, gunned down the latter’s alleged paramour in Faisalabad’s Bhojian village, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, the victim – Allah Reham – wanted to marry a girl of his village, who was later killed by his brother three years ago.

Today, the police said, the girl’s brother and another suspect appeared on a motorcycle and opened fire on the victim – who died on the spot.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) against three suspects while further investigation was underway.

Honour killings unfortunately remain common across Pakistan.

In October of this year, the police arrested a man for allegedly killing his brother and sister-in-law over “honour” in Karachi.

According to the police, the incident took place in Karachi’s Jeddah Hazara Colony, wherein a man gunned down his brother – who belonged to Swat – and sister-in-law over “honour”.

During the initial probe, the police said, the suspect said he killed his younger brother’s wife over ‘honour’.

When the brother intervened, the arrested accused killed him as well, the police added.

After killing them, the suspect sat there until the police arrived. He surrendered to the police officials, who reached the spot.