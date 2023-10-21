Man guns down brother, his wife over ‘honour’ in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly killing his brother and sister-in-law over “honour” in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the incident took place in Karachi’s Jeddah Hazara Colony, wherein a man gunned down his brother – who belonged to Swat – and sister-in-law over “honour”.

During the initial probe, the police said, the suspect said he killed his younger brother’s wife over ‘honour’.

When the brother intervened, the arrested accused killed him as well, the police added.

After killing them, the suspect sat there until the police arrived. He surrendered to the police officials, who reached the spot.

Meanwhile, the bodies had been shifted to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital to fulfil legal formalities.

Earlier in August, a man shot dead his daughter and a boy over ‘honour’ in Karachi.

Two bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 20 years old boy were found in a car near Karachi’s Al-Asif Square.

Read more: Man axes daughter to death for ‘honour’ in Karachi

The Sohrab Goth police swung into action after finding the two bodies and found that both were killed for ‘honour’ by the father of a girl, who is a doctor.

The SP Sohrab Goth said the accused Dr Rafique opened fire at his daughter and the boy who came to drop her off in the morning.

The SP further said the girl was missing from her home last night and the father of the deceased girl had exchanged hot words with the boy before opening fire at both of them in the vehicle.

The father of the girl has been taken into custody by the police, while investigation has begun.