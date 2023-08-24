27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Man axes daughter to death for ‘honour’ in Karachi

By Salman Lodhi
KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a man axed his daughter to death over ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Manghopir, ARY News reported on Thursday. 

According to details, the man buried her daughter near his house in Manghopir after killing her over ‘honour’, police said.

Police further said, as per initial reports, the 19-year-old victim had gone missing from her husband’s house. The man informed his father-in-law about the missing of his wife.

After being informed, the man searched for his missing daughter and found her in Karachi’s Quidabad, the police said and added the girl was brought to her house in Manghopir, where she was axed to death by her father.

The police say the case was registered yesterday on the complaint of the deceased girl’s husband. The body of the girl will be exhumed on the court’s orders for further investigation.

In October 2016, the joint session of parliament passed long-awaited legislation closing a loophole that allowed people who killed for “honour” to walk free.

The legislation, passed unanimously by the National Assembly, mandates life imprisonment even if the victim’s relatives forgive the murderer.

