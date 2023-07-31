Horrific: Class 10 student kills friend over talking to girl

In a horrific incident, a class 10 student stabbed his classmate to death over talking to a girl in Kanpur, India.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

An Indian news agency, quoting Kanpur Police, reported that the Prayag Vidya Mandir Inter College students – who were good friends – had a tussle over talking to the girl.

Their fellow students went on to say that the accused brought a knife in his bag and attacked the victim, identified as Nilendra Tiwari, at lunch break. The staff found the deceased lying in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to the Hallett Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Read More – Horrific: Student kills teacher in machete attack

The accused students told police that the attacker had warned the victim of dire consequences if he did not stop talking to the girl. The attacker stabbed the deceased student in the neck after finding him alone in class.

Doctors stated the injuries to the breathing pipe were the cause of death.