Horrific: Crab gets inside a woman’s ear while snorkling

Recent footage of a live crab stuck inside a woman’s ear while snorkelling has horrified thousands of viewers over social media.

The video uploaded on TikTok by a user named @wesdaisy, shows a friend of the woman trying to dislodge the intruder, which went in her ear while she was snorkelling in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

In the video, the man can be seen using a tweezer to get the grab out of the woman’s ear.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts, the man finally dislodges the crab, and the woman shouts “what is that?” in disgust.

The video shared over TikTok was captioned “Snorkelling in San Juan. A f**king crab yo.”

Watch the viral video here:

The video has gone viral over social media and has gathered over 1.3 million views on TikTok. Many users have called it a ‘nightmare’ and expressed their horror at the clip of the crab inside the ear.

The woman named Daisy Wes said in the comment box that the experience has not put her off water sports completely, as she went kayaking the very next day. However, Daisy urged water sports enthusiasts to wear earplugs while snorkelling.

