Viral: Android phone gets iPhone’s lightning port  

An android phone has been turned into a one-of-a-kind device by YouTuber Ken Pillonel featuring a Lightning port normally found on an iPhone.

Pillonel, who is a robotics student, had earlier added a USB-C port to an iPhone X that reportedly sold for nearly $90,000. In that case, the USB-C port didn’t only charge the iPhone, it also supported data transfer.

Ken Pillonel is back again, this time choosing to infuse unmistakable Apple hardware into an Android device.

As can be seen in this YouTube video, Pillonel used a Samsung Galaxy A51 as the test-bed, replacing the USB-C port with a Lightning connector to create what was claimed to be the world’s first Android phone with an Apple Lightning port.

Pillonel also showed how a standard Lightning cable can simply be plugged into the modded Galaxy A51 to charge it from a wall socket, and demonstrated that the Lightning port supports data connections.

According to the teaser video, Pillonel had to dig through Chinese documentation and 3D print some parts before getting down to implanting the Lightning port on the Samsung device through good old soldering.

Pillonel also insists that the video is real and the modded Android device very much exists, even though the video was posted around April 1st. An Android phone with a Lightning port is quite an engineering marvel, and one that will surely be a collector’s item for someone willing to pay the big bucks.

