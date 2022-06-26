Horrific footage of boiler blast in Karachi steel factory surfaces

KARACHI: The horrific footage of a boiler blast at a private steel factory in Karachi has surfaced in which two labourers were killed and one more sustained burns, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A boiler had blown up at a private steel factory located in Karachi’s Steel Town area six days ago, leaving three labourers seriously injured after raw material of 1700°C temperature fell on them.

Two labourers, Mukhtar Ahmed and Muhammad Aqib, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital whose bodies were sent to their ancestral village in Punjab.

Sindh Labour Department has shown a lack of interest in holding an investigation into the factory boiler blast and the wounded labourers were not given any medical facility nor they were shifted to a government hospital for completing legal procedures.

The provincial labour department has not sent any official to inspect the factory so far despite the boiler explosion that killed two labourers and injured another. According to the reports, a serious violation of the labour law is being made in the private steel factory with the nexus of the police and the administration.

Videos of the terrifying boiler blast have also surfaced which showed the employees working without the safety gear, long shoes and helmets. There were no arrangements for basic medical assistance nor an ambulance was available to shift the workers to the hospital.

